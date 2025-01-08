Bangladesh’s interim government on Tuesday revoked the passport of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 96 others for their alleged role in the crackdown on protesters during the agitation against the Awami League government in July and August, The Hindu reported.

“The Passports Department cancelled passports of 22 people involved in enforced disappearances while passports of 75 people, including Sheikh Hasina, were revoked due to their involvement in the July killings,” said Abul Kalam Azad Majumdar, the deputy press secretary of the chief adviser.

Majumdar did not immediately mention the names of the 96 others whose passports have also been revoked.

This came a day after the International Criminal Tribunal in the country issued arrest warrants against Hasina and 11 others, including former military generals and an ex-police chief, for their alleged role in enforced disappearances during the 16-year reign of the Awami League.

This is the second warrant the tribunal has issued against the deposed prime minister. The first one was issued on October 17 against Hasina and 45 others on charges of committing crimes against humanity during the protests between July 15 and August 5.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 after widespread student-led protests against her government, which killed 560 persons.

More than 60 complaints related to enforced disappearances, murders and mass killings had been filed at the tribunal against Hasina and leaders of the Awami League, among others.

Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus took over as the chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government on August 8.

The passports were also revoked weeks after the country’s interim government said on December 23 that it had sent a note verbale , or an unsigned diplomatic communique, to India formally seeking Hasina’s extradition.

On Tuesday, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit ordered banks and financial institutions in the country to send information and transaction records related to Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul and sister Rehana, among others, The Hindu reported.

Also read: Rush to label Sheikh Hasina ‘fascist’ provides convenient cover for deeper problems in Bangladesh