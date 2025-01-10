The Goa government on Thursday directed heads of all state departments to “actively tune into” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat programme every month.

The Mann ki Baat programme was started on October 3, 2014. The 30-minute show, through which the prime minister interacts with the citizens, is aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month.

“Departments are encouraged to draw inspiration from the positive suggestions and best practices shared during the programme, for implementation to enhance governance and service delivery in the state of Goa,” stated a circular issued by the general administration department.

Sharing a copy of the circular on social media, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said: “It is encouraged to draw inspiration from the success stories and best practices shared during the program, which have brought positive change across the nation.”

“These insights shall be appropriately considered for adoption to improve governance and enhance service delivery in Goa,” Sawant added.

He said that doing so would contribute to “achieving the vision of a Swayampurna [self-sufficient], Viksit [developed] Goa”.