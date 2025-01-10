The Bihar Police seized admit cards for the post-graduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and fake optical mark recognition sheets from a hostel of the Patna Medical College and Hospital, Superintendent of Police Sweety Sahrawat said on Thursday.

The police official said that the items were discovered while responding to a complaint that a room in the hostel had caught fire on Tuesday. The next day, the hostel warden found the items in the room of a person named Ajay Kumar while inspecting the damage, The Hindu reported.

Other seized items include burned cash worth around Rs 2.75 lakh, in denominations of Rs 100 and Rs 500, and a half-empty bottle of alcohol.

The hostel authorities reportedly told the police that Kumar had been illegally occupying the room despite finishing his post-graduation last year.

Kumar is suspected of hiring medical students to appear as proxy candidates for the post-graduate medical entrance exam, The Hindu reported. He is believed to be absconding , The Times of India reported.

The police declined to comment on any potential connection of the items with the allegations of paper leaks that marred the conduct of the 2024 undergraduate NEET examination, saying they would need to first verify all the documents to determine their purpose and how old they were.