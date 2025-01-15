The Himachal Pradesh Police has filed a first information report against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Haryana chief Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal for the alleged gangrape of a woman from New Delhi, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

The two men were booked on December 13 after the woman filed a complaint with the police in Kasauli in Solan district, PTI reported.

Badoli denied the allegations and called them “baseless”, The Indian Express reported.

“There is nothing like that,” the newspaper quoted the BJP leader as saying. “I have no clue what it is all about. Such FIRs can also be fudged. It could be due to the upcoming elections in Delhi that such fake FIRs are being circulated.”

The woman alleged that the incident took place on July 3, 2023, at the Ros Common Hotel operated by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation at Monkey Point Road in Kasauli. She was visiting the state as a tourist along with her Delhi-based employer and a friend.

The woman claimed that she met two men along with her friend, according to The Indian Express. “One of them identified himself as Mohan Lal Badoli, a senior politician, while the other identified himself as Rocky Mittal alias Jai Bhagwan, a singer,” the FIR quoted her as saying.

The two men took the woman and her friend to their room, where they promised her a government job and a chance to feature in a music video, PTI quoted the FIR as saying. “Then they offered us alcohol, which we refused,” the woman added.

However, Badoli and Mittal forced the woman and her friend to drink despite their refusal.

“After that, they started harassing me,” she alleged. “I objected, after which they threatened [the friend] with dire consequences and made her sit on a side and threatened me that he would get me killed if I did not adhere to his demands.”

The woman claimed that the two men then took turns to rape her. They also took pictures and recorded videos of the act and threatened to kill her if she complained to the police, according to the FIR added.

“About two months ago, they called us to Panchkula and threatened to implicate us in a false criminal case,” she said in her complaint. “After that, we managed to find Rocky Mittal’s address in Panchkula and Badoli’s address in Sonipat and their mobile phone numbers.”

The FIR on December 13 was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to gangrape and criminal intimidation.

Gaurav Singh, the Solan superintendent of police, confirmed that a case had been filed in Kasauli in the matter. “The statements of some of the suspects have already been recorded, while a few are yet to be recorded in the coming days,” Singh told The Indian Express. “The investigation is going on.”

Badoli became the Haryana BJP chief in July, ahead of the Assembly polls. He was the MLA from the Rai constituency between 2019 and October 2024 and had lost the Lok Sabha polls from Sonipat in June.

Mittal had joined the Congress in August, the Hindustan Times had reported at the time.