Hindi film actor Saif Ali Khan was injured in a knife attack by an intruder at his home in Mumbai on Thursday, PTI reported. He was taken to hospital.

An unknown person, suspected to be a robber, entered Khan’s home and had an altercation with the actor’s domestic worker. When Khan tried to intervene , he was attacked by the man, The Times of India quoted Mumbai Police as saying.

The suspect fled after the attack, the Hindustan Times quoted the police as saying.

A first information report has been registered against the intruder, NDTV reported. The matter is being investigated by the police.

The actor was brought to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra at 3.30 am.

The actor has six injuries and two of them are deep, the Hindustan Times quoted the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Dr Niraj Uttamani as saying. One of the injuries is closer to his spine. The surgery is underway, he added.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.