The Budget Session of Parliament will start on January 31 and conclude on April 4, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Friday.

The session, expected to have 27 sittings, will start with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31. The Economic Survey for 2024-’25 will be tabled on the same day.

As per convention, the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-’26 will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

There will be a break to review the Budget proposals from February 13 to March 10, when discussions on the demands for grants of the ministries will take place, completing the budgetary process.

The Hon'ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu ji on the recommendation of the Government of India, has approved summoning both Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2025 from 31st January, 2025 to 4th April 2025 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business).



This will be the first full Budget of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government’s third term. It will also be the eighth time that Sitharaman will present the Budget.

The Election Commission has instructed the Union government to avoid announcements specific to Delhi in the Budget as the Assembly polls in the national capital will take place on February 5.

Assembly elections are also expected to be held in Bihar later this year, where the Bharatiya Janata Party and its key allies, the Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), are running a coalition government.