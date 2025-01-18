The Railway Protection Force on Saturday detained actor Saif Ali Khan’s suspected assailant in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, reported CNN-News18.

The man has been identified as 31-year-old Aakash Kanojia, according to The Times of India.

Sanjeev Sinha, in charge of the Railway Protection Force in Durg, said they were informed by the Mumbai Police that the suspect was travelling on the Mumbai-Kolkata Jnaneswari Express, ANI reported.

“They shared his photo and tower location,” ANI quoted Sinha as saying. “On that basis, we checked the general coach and found him. Mumbai Police officials were contacted through video call and the suspect’s identity was confirmed.”

Railway Protection Force Director General Manoj Yadava told CNN-News18: “Our team in civil clothes identified him and arrested him. We shared his photo with Mumbai Police and they confirmed to us that he is the same person who stabbed Saif Ali Khan.”

The Mumbai Police will interrogate Kanojia further.

#WATCH | Durg, Chhattisgarh: On one suspect detained in actor Saif Ali Khan attack case, Sanjeev Sinha, RPF Durg in-charge says, "We got information from Mumbai Police that a suspect is travelling by Jnaneswari Express train. They shared his photo and tower location. On that… pic.twitter.com/FHF0f92K35 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2025

An unidentified person, suspected to be a robber, entered Khan’s home between 2 am and 2.30 am on Thursday and had an altercation with the actor’s domestic worker. When Khan tried to intervene , he was attacked with a knife. The domestic worker was also injured.

The suspect fled after the attack.

The actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra at 3.30 am. He sustained three serious injuries on his neck, back and waist. Doctors later said he was out of danger.

A first information report was registered against the intruder at the Bandra police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam said the intruder used a fire escape to enter the Khan’s home.