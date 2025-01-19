The seventh Delhi Assembly met for only 74 days during its five-year term from 2020 to 2025, the lowest number compared to all previous full terms, according to a report by the independent non-profit research group PRS Legislative Research.

The report said that each year, sessions were adjourned without prorogation and divided into multiple parts, leading to the House meeting for just one or two days on several occasions. The prorogation of an Assembly refers to the end of a session.

The report noted that while the lieutenant governor summons and prorogues sessions, it is the Speaker who schedules sittings during a session.

The first session of the Assembly started on February 20, 2020, and was prorogued on March 3, 2021, after being split into five parts. The second, third and fourth sessions were divided into four parts each.

The fifth session began on February 7, 2024, and has not yet been prorogued.

Question Hour – during which members of the House ask queries to ministers about administrative matters – was held only nine times in 74 sitting days.

From 2020 to 2025, Delhi MLAs asked an average of 219 questions per year, compared to 8,200 questions asked annually by MPs in the Lok Sabha between 2019 and 2024.