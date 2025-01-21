An Indian Army soldier was killed on Monday in a gunfight with suspected militants in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

On Sunday, a joint operation was launched by the police, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force in Zaloora village.

A militant hideout was discovered, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. During the operation, gunfire came from the hideout, prompting the area to be cordoned off.

During a CASO launched by Police & SFs at Zaloora, Sopore a hideout was busted. During the same, fire was observed from inside. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 19, 2025

While reinforcements were deployed and the cordon was reinforced, the operation had to be halted overnight due to low visibility, The Indian Express quoted unidentified officials as saying.

When the operation resumed on Monday morning, the militants opened fire once more, injuring soldier Pangala Kartheek. He was being evacuated but succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.