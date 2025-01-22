The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday sacked its Manipur unit chief Kshetrimayum Biren Singh for issuing a letter saying that the party had withdrawn support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state, reported ANI.

“This is misleading and baseless,” Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, the party’s national spokesperson, was quoted as saying by the news agency. “The party has taken cognisance of this and the president of Manipur unit of the party has been relieved of his position.”

Prasad said the Janata Dal (United) would continue to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the North East state.

The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party is also constituent of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.

Earlier in the day, Singh said in a letter to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla that Abdul Nasir, the lone MLA of the Janata Dal (United) in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, would henceforth sit in the Opposition benches.

“After Janata Dal (United) became part of the INDIA bloc, support to the BJP-led government was withdrawn by Janata Dal (United) by informing the office of the Honorable governor, leader of the house (Chief Minister) and Speaker,” wrote Singh.

He added: “It is hereby, further reiterated that Janata Dal (United), Manipur Unit does not support the BJP-led state government in Manipur.”

The Janata Dal (United) had joined the Opposition INDIA bloc in August 2022. In January 2024, the party ditched the alliance and crossed over to the National Democratic Alliance. With the BJP’s support, Nitish Kumar became the chief minister for the ninth time.

Responding to the letter, Prasad told ANI that the Manipur unit chief did not consult with the party’s senior leadership before taking the step and “acted on his own”.

“Considering this an act of indiscipline, action has been taken against him,” he said.

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the Janata Dal (United) won six seats. However, five MLAs defected to the BJP, leaving Nasir as the party’s only MLA. A case pertaining to the disqualification of the defectors is pending before the speaker’s tribunal.

In November, the National People’s Party led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had withdrawn support for the BJP-led government in Manipur over the ongoing ethnic violence in the state. The party had seven MLAs.

At least 258 persons have been killed and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the ethnic clashes broke out between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmars communities in May 2023. There was an uptick in violence in the state in November.

“In the last few days, we have seen the situation further deteriorate where many more innocent lives have been lost and people in the state are going through immense suffering,” Sangma had said in a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda while withdrawing support.