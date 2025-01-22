At least 11 people were killed and six others injured on Wednesday after they stepped off a moving train near Pachora in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district and were struck by an oncoming train, reported ANI.

The accident occurred around 5.30 pm near Pachora Railway Station when passengers on the Pushpak Express, travelling from Jalgaon to Mumbai, panicked over a suspected fire.

“Till now, 11 people have died in the accident and 6 others are injured and are being treated,” said Jalgaon Superintendent of Police Maheswar Reddy. “As per the information received from the hospital, no one is in critical condition.”

Reddy said that rescue operations had been completed and the bodies of the victims were sent to the Jalgaon government hospital, according to The Hindu.

According to Reddy, the train pilot had applied brakes suddenly near Paradhade village, causing sparks. Some passengers sitting at the doors mistook the sparks for a fire and jumped onto the tracks where they were hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences and assured prompt assistance.

Fadnavis said: “The tragic incident of the loss of lives in a very unfortunate incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district is deeply distressing. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. My colleague Minister Girish Mahajan and the Superintendent of Police have reached the spot, and the District Collector will reach there shortly.”

He added that the district administration, in coordination with railway authorities, had arranged treatment for the injured in local hospitals, dispatched ambulances and prepared emergency equipment such as glass cutters and floodlights. “We are monitoring the entire situation, and all necessary assistance is being provided immediately,” he said.

“The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the heirs of those who died in the unfortunate accident in Jalgaon district, and the state government will also bear the entire expenses of the injured,” Fadnavis said in a second post on X.