Six new suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been reported in Maharashta’s Pune, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 73, reported the Hindustan Times on Saturday.

“The total number of GBS cases increased to 73, comprising 47 men and 26 women,” said an unidentified official from the Maharashtra health department. “Of these, 14 are on ventilator support.”

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system. This causes symptoms such as muscle weakness, difficulty in walking and, in severe cases, paralysis. The condition is not contagious and authorities have reassured the public that it cannot lead to an epidemic or a pandemic.

The Maharashtra health department has formed a Rapid Response Team to investigate the sudden rise in cases and has intensified surveillance efforts.

Over 7,200 homes have been surveyed within the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and surrounding rural areas. At least 1,943 homes were inspected in Pune, 1,750 in Chinchwad and 3,522 in rural districts.

The Centre has also deployed a team to assist local health authorities, reported The Indian Express.

Health officials suspect a link to Campylobacter bacteria, often transmitted through contaminated food or water.

“In some patients, an immune response to the bacteria mistakenly targets nerves, causing GBS within one to three weeks,” said Pune-based neurologist Sudhir Kothari.

Symptoms of Campylobacter infection include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea or vomiting. In rare cases, the syndrome can develop after viral or bacterial infections such as influenza, Covid-19 or Zika virus.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is treatable with early interventions like intravenous immunoglobulin therapy or plasma exchange, which can manage symptoms and speed recovery. While severe cases may require respiratory support and hospitalisation, about 80% of patients regain mobility within six months.

Residents have been advised to take precautions, including boiling water before drinking, cooking poultry and meat thoroughly, washing fruits and vegetables and practising good hand hygiene.