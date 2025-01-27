The Enforcement Directorate on Monday issued notices to BM Parvathi, the wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and the state Urban Development Minister BS Suresh to appear for questioning in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory housing sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, The Indian Express reported.

Parvathi was asked to appear before the central law enforcement agency on Tuesday , The Hindu reported. It was unclear when Suresh had been summoned.

Siddaramaiah confirmed to reporters that the two had received notices from the Enforcement Directorate, the Deccan Herald reported.

Later in the day, Parvathi and Suresh moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the notices.

The alleged scam pertains to the allotment of 14 high-value housing sites in Mysuru’s Vijaynagar area to Parvathi in 2021 by the Mysore Urban Development Authority under a state government scheme.

This was allegedly done in exchange for 3.1 acres of land that Parvathi owned in another part of the city. The land was allegedly illegally acquired from Dalit families.

In September, a special court in Bengaluru ordered a Lokayukta police investigation against Siddaramaiah after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute him. The Lokayukta is the state’s anti-corruption ombudsman.

Siddaramaiah had moved the High Court in August challenging Gehlot’s decision, contending that it was part of a concerted effort to destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka.

On September 27, the Lokayukta police registered a first information report against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy and a person named Devaraju.

Swamy had reportedly purchased the land in question from Devaraju and gifted it to Parvathi.

Three days later, the Enforcement Directorate booked Siddaramaiah under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on the FIR registered by the Lokayukta police.

On October 1, Parvathi offered to return the plots. Subsequently, the Mysore Urban Development Authority said that it would take back the 14 plots .

A fresh complaint was filed with the Enforcement Directorate on October 2 against Siddaramaiah for allegedly tampering with records and destroying evidence in the matter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that Suresh, the urban development minister, did not act on concerns raised by the deputy commissioner at the time on the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. The Hindutva party has alleged that Suresh was trying to protect the former MUDA commissioners in order to cover up the alleged scam.

On Monday, the Lokayukta submitted its investigation report in the matter to the High Court, Deccan Herald quoted unidentified officials as saying.

Court cannot suo motu transfer probe to CBI, argues state

The Karnataka government on Monday argued that the High Court cannot suo motu transfer the Lokayukta’s investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the Central Bureau of Investigation merely on concerns that the probe by the anti-corruption ombudsman might not be fair, Bar and Bench reported.

The submission was made by advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the state government, while opposing the petition filed by an activist who is also the original complainant in the case. The plea seeks the transfer of the investigation to the CBI, claiming that the Lokayukta probing the chief minister despite being a state authority might not be able to instil public confidence.

Sibal contended that the Lokayukta Act gives the Lokayukta the power to investigate public servants and government officials including the chief minister.