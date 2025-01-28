The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday lodged a strong protest before the Sri Lankan acting high commissioner in New Delhi after the island nation’s Navy opened fire on and arrested 13 Indian fishermen near Delft Island in the Palk Strait earlier in the day.

Two of the fishermen are now being treated at Jaffna Teaching Hospital. Three others sustained minor injuries and have been given medical aid, according to the External Affairs ministry.

The fishermen, from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, were arrested for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters, reported The Indian Express.

According to a Sri Lankan Navy statement, the shooting occurred when “Indian fishermen attempted to assault the naval personnel and snatch the firearm from an officer during the action”.

The Navy described the incident as “accidental firing”.

Responding to this, the External Affairs ministry stated: “The use of force is not acceptable under any circumstances whatsoever.”

“Existing understandings between the two Governments in this regard must be strictly observed,” it added.

The ministry also urged adherence to existing bilateral agreements and “humane and humanitarian” treatment of fishermen. “Our High Commission in Colombo has also raised the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sri Lankan government,” read a statement by the ministry.

The fishermen had set out on January 27 from Karaikal fishing harbour in a mechanised boat registered to K Ananthavelu of Kilinjalmedu, Karaikal district. They were reportedly fishing southeast of Kodiyakarai when the Sri Lankan Navy confronted them at around 9.30 pm.

The detained fishermen were taken to Kangesanthurai Harbour in Sri Lanka and handed over to the local authorities, along with the seized boat, fishing gear and catch. Indian consular officials in Jaffna visited the injured fishermen and provided assistance to them and their families.

Fishermen’s associations in Tamil Nadu have condemned their arrest and called on the Indian government to secure the release of the detained fishermen and their boats.

Indian fishermen have been repeatedly detained by the Sri Lankan Navy. On January 25 and 26, the Navy apprehended 34 Indian fishermen and seized three trawlers near Mannar district, reported The Hindustan Times.

In 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 529 Indian fishermen for entering its waters. Earlier this week, 41 Indian fishermen were released following diplomatic efforts by the Indian High Commission in Colombo.