Several casualties were feared after a “stampede-like situation” broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage site in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, PTI reported.

The stampede-like situation arose as a large number of pilgrims arrived to take a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

“Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam,” Officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana said. “We are yet to have the exact count of those injured.”

In view of the situation, all akharas, or sects of Hindu ascetics, at the Maha Kumbh Mela decided not to take a holy bath in the river Ganga on Wednesday.

“We need to keep the problems faced by the common people in mind,” ANI quoted Niranjani Akhara chief Kailashanand Giri as saying. “…All the Akharas have agreed to and refrained from taking a holy dip today. We will joyfully take a holy dip on Vasant Panchami [on February 2].”

The Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will go on till February 26.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.