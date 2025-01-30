Several persons are feared dead after a plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew collided midair with an Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac river near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, reported Reuters.

The incident occurred at around 8.47 pm, reported The Washington Post. Three Army personnel were onboard.

Various agencies are conducting search and rescue operations in the Potomac river. Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser did not confirm the accident’s toll.

“All we can confirm tonight is the number of people on each aircraft,” she said.

The American Airlines flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, was travelling from Wichita, Kansas and collided with a military helicopter on a training flight at around 9 pm Eastern Standard Time as it approached the runway.

In a joint statement, DC Police, DC Fire, and Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia stated that there was “no confirmed information on casualties at this time”, reported CNN.

“We are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board in its investigation and will continue to provide all the information we can,” stated American Airlines CEO Robert Isom, according to Reuters.

The airport will remain closed till 5 am on Friday, reported AP.

US President Donald Trump stated that he has been “fully briefed on the terrible accident”.

“May God bless their souls,” he added. “Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”