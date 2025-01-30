The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested Congress MP Rakesh Rathore in Sitapur in a rape case, the Hindustan Times reported.

Rathore’s arrest came a day after the Allahabad High Court rejected his petition for anticipatory bail.

The legislator represents the Sitapur seat in the Lok Sabha.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra told the Hindustan Times that Rathore was accused of raping a 45-year-old woman over the course of four years on the pretext of marrying her and helping her build her political career.

Rathore was arrested during a press conference he had organised at his home to address the allegations against him.

“We carried out the raid at his residence at around 1.30 pm after coming to know that he was holding a press conference to give clarification to media over allegations levelled against him,” the Hindustan Times quoted Mishra as saying.

The legislator was arrested after a two-week search, Mishra said. He was taken to the City Kotwali police station for further proceedings, he added.

On January 17, the police registered the first information report against Rathore after receiving a complaint from the woman, India Today reported. The case was filed under sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita pertaining to rape, criminal intimidation and threatening with a firearm.

The Sitapur MP had been allegedly absconding since the registration of the FIR.

However, Rathore moved the Allahabad High Court seeking anticipatory bail. In court, Rathore’s lawyer said that the case was filed after four years and claimed that he was being falsely implicated, reported The Times of India.

The counsel for the complainant said that she had delayed approaching the police for fear of being defamed. The complaint was lodged after her family found out about it, the counsel added.

On Wednesday, the court rejected Rathore’s petition for anticipatory bail and directed him to surrender in the Sitapur district and sessions court within two weeks.