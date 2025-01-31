Two suspected militants were killed on Thursday night after the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The Army’s White Knight Corps said they detected the movement of suspected militants and quickly responded, engaging the alleged infiltrators in an “intense and heavy firefight”.

Terrorist movement was detected last night at the #LineofControl in #Poonch sector. Alert troops swiftly engaged the infiltrating #terrorists, triggering an intense & heavy firefight. The #operation continued through the night, leading to the neutralization of two terrorists .… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) January 31, 2025

The Army said the operation continued through the night, leading to two suspected militants being killed. “The search of the area thus far has resulted in the recovery of a number of weapons and war-like stores,” Army officials said.

Earlier on Thursday, security forces had carried out search operations in several areas of the Poonch and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, The Hindu reported. Local police teams and the Central Reserve Police Force were involved in the search operations, which began after the police received information about the suspicious movement of unidentified persons who were believed to be militants.