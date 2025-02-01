Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-’26 on Saturday proposed constructing new airports in Bihar and expanding the capacity of the one in the capital city of Patna.

The Union finance minister also proposed to redevelop the airport in Bihta town in the Patna district

Sitharaman said that the Centre will provide financial support for the Western Kosi Canal, an irrigation project in the Kosi river basin, in the state’s Mithilanchal region.

A board for makhanas, or fox nuts, will also be set up in Bihar, the finance minister said in her Budget speech. The board is aimed at improving the processing of makhanas.

Additionally, the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management will be set up in the state.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Patna will be among the branches of the institute where the infrastructure will be expanded .

Bihar is expected to head for Assembly elections in October or November.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is running a coalition government in Bihar along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United).

Having fallen short of the majority mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP formed the government at the Centre with the help of the Janata Dal (United), among other members of its National Democratic Alliance.

The Chirag Paswan-led faction of the Bihar-based Lok Janshakti Party is also part of the NDA government at the Centre.

Commenting on the Budget on Saturday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said it was natural that a slew of announcements were made on Bihar since elections are due there later this year. “But why is the other pillar of the NDA, namely Andhra Pradesh, been so cruelly ignored?” he asked.

The Telugu Desam Party, a constituent of the NDA, has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha – all of them from Andhra Pradesh.