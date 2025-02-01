Three Indians have gone missing in Iran, and New Delhi has strongly taken up the matter with Tehran, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

“We have strongly taken up the matter with the Iranian government so that we could relocate these people,” ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “These people had lost touch with their families soon after they landed in Tehran sometime back.”

The three individuals have been identified as Yogesh Panchal from Maharashtra’s Nanded, Mohammad Sadeeque and Sumeet Sud, The Indian Express reported.

They traveled separately, with Panchal departing for Iran in early December, followed by Sadeeque later in December, and Sud who traveled in January.

Panchal's family told the newspaper that he flew from Mumbai to Tehran on December 5 to explore business opportunities in West Asian country after recently starting a firm that exports dry fruit and apples.

His family said the 33-year-old was in touch with them for three days but became unreachable after.

“The last call we had with him was on December 7 evening,” his wife Shraddha told The Indian Express. “He seemed to be in a crowded place and said he will call back soon. But no call came.”

She said she repeatedly tried her husband's number for the following two days, but to no avail. On December 9, the number was switched off. She added that he had booked tickets to return on December 11 but never came back. This was his first trip abroad.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said the families of all three individuals are in touch with them and have been assured of all possible assistance.

“We have taken up the issue strongly and hopefully we will get assistance from the Iranian authorities in locating these missing nationals,” the ministry’s spokesperson said. “And we have also asked, requested them to ensure their safety as well.”