Chief ministers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on Saturday alleged that the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was “discriminatory” and “biased” against southern states.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that while the Union Budget “should have been a financial document aimed at the whole nation’s comprehensive development”, the one presented on Saturday “reflected the Centre’s political approach of giving more focus to states going to the polls”, reported Deccan Herald.

According to Vijayan, this was “highly deplorable”.

Among the key demands by Kerala was a Rs 2,000 crore special package for rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims, a Rs 24,000 crore special package to tide over the fiscal stress caused by cuts in central allocations and enhancing the borrowing limit of the gross state domestic product to 3.5% from 3%.

The Union government has not heeded any of the demands apart from the increased borrowing limit.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a social media post that the Centre had not met even one demand put forth by the state.

“The demands are numerous … highways and railway projects, Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail projects,” said Stalin. “Why nothing has been given? What is stopping you?”

He added: “Tamil Nadu occupies a prominent place in all the reports of the Union Government, such as the Economic Survey, the Ranking of Higher Education Institutions, and the NITI Aayog report. Page after page, Tamil Nadu’s activities are praised. But why is Tamil Nadu completely ignored this year in the Budget Report alone?”

Stalin also asked why was it called a “Union” Budget if the Centre had to announce plans and funds “only for the state in which elections are to be held and where the BJP coalition is in power”.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the Budget “disappointing” and said it did not meet any demands of the state, reported Hindustan Times.

“The Union government has not announced any of the projects we requested from Karnataka in this Budget,” said Siddaramaiah. “I have seen the key highlights of the Modi government’s budget. The Union Budget, from the country’s perspective, may be fine, but from Karnataka’s perspective, it is very disappointing.”

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the Union Budget “failed” to address the concerns of the state, reported PTI.

“The Union Budget allocates an excessive amount of funding to Bihar through various schemes and initiatives, despite the fact that the state has maintained surpluses on its revenue account and its fiscal deficit is also found to be lower than the permissible levels in many of the past years,” Vikramarka was quoted as saying.

Assembly polls in Bihar are expected to take place in October or November. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is part of the coalition government in the state along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United).

In her Budget, Sitharaman proposed constructing new airports in Bihar and expanding the capacity of the one in Patna. She also said that the Centre will provide financial support for the Western Kosi Canal, an irrigation project in the Kosi river basin, among several other proposals.