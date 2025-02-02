Days before the Assembly elections in the capital, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged an attack on his party workers and demanded that the Election Commission appoint independent observers to monitor the polls in his New Delhi constituency, reported PTI on Sunday.

This came a day after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mohinder Goyal was allegedly assaulted during a campaign rally in the city’s Rohini area. Goyal is contesting from the Rithala Assembly seat in North West Delhi.

In a letter to the poll panel, Kejriwal claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party workers had assaulted Goyal and called for the suspension of police officers who allegedly failed to prevent the attack.

Delhi heads to the polls on Wednesday. The votes will be counted on Saturday.

Kejriwal also claimed other recent attacks on his party workers and alleged that they were being arbitrarily detained ahead of the polls.

AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal writes to the Chief Election Commissioner claiming that AAP workers in the New Delhi Assembly are being intimidated and harassed by BJP workers



"I am writing to express my grave concern over the intimidation and harassment being meted out to our… pic.twitter.com/VEREQFx9Xr — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2025

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also wrote to the Election Commission alleging that BJP workers were assaulting Aam Aadmi Party workers to hamper their poll campaign.

Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi constituency against the BJP’s Parvesh Verma and the Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit. Kejriwal has represented the seat since 2015 and from 2013 to 2014.