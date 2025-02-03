Backward Classes constitute 56.33% of the population in Telangana, reported The Indian Express, citing data released on Sunday in the Socio Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste survey report on the state.

The population of Backward Classes in absolute numbers in Telangana is 19,985,767, according to the report.

As per the door-to-door household survey conducted in November and December, Scheduled Castes comprise 17.43%, or 61,84,319, of the population and Scheduled Tribes accounted for 10.45%, or 37,05,929, The News Minute reported. Other castes made up 15.79% of the population.

Muslims made up about 12.56%, or 44,57,012, of the population. Of this, Backward Classes Muslims accounted for 10.08%, or 35,76,588, and Other Classes Muslims accounted for 2.48%, or 8,80,424.

The details of the survey were announced by state minister Uttam Kumar Reddy at a press conference in Hyderabad, The Indian Express reported. The exercise covered 3,54,77,554 persons and 96.9% of the households in Telangana in 50 days, Reddy said.

On February 4, 2024, the state government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy passed a resolution in the Assembly on the caste survey, after which it was undertaken by the state planning department.

The caste survey was one of the promises made by the Congress in Telangana ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023. The party won the elections, defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

With the release of the report, Telangana became the third state to carry out such a survey after Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

At the press conference, Uttam Kumar Reddy, also the chairperson of the Cabinet sub-committee on the survey, said that it was a “historic day for social justice” in Telangana, The Indian Express reported.

“The completed report stands as a milestone that will redefine governance and policy-making in the state,” he added.

The minister said that the report would be presented before the Cabinet and the Assembly on Tuesday, ANI reported.

Several Opposition parties , including the Congress, have also urged the Centre to conduct a nationwide caste census. They have contended that the exercise would help improve the delivery of social benefits and welfare schemes to the public.