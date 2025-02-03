Around 260 refugees from Myanmar have taken shelter in areas near the Moreh border in Manipur since January 27, The Hindu reported on Wednesday, quoting an unidentified defence official.

Manipur shares a 398-km-long border with Myanmar to its south and east.

In February 2021, Myanmar’s military deposed the democratically elected government led by Aung Saan Suu Kyi. Since then, there has been an influx of refugees into the Indian states of Manipur and Mizoram.

While there are no exact figures on this influx, several reports suggest that between 4,000 and 10,000 Chin refugees from the neighbouring country are living in Manipur alone. These refugees mostly reside in Churachandpur, Chandel and Kangpokpi districts in the state.

Moreh, a trading outpost on the border of India and Myanmar, is located about 100 km from Imphal, the capital of Manipur. It is also a battleground in the ethnic clashes in Manipur.

At least 258 persons have been killed and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the ethnic clashes broke out between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmars communities in May 2023. There was an uptick in violence in the state in November.

In Myanmar, the military junta has conducted air strikes since January 9, forcing many to enter India from areas near the Manipur border, including Moreh. Nearly 100 foreigners sought temporary shelter but returned after the strikes ceased, The Hindu quoted the unidentified defence official as saying.

“However, from January 27-29, when the fighting intensified in Myanmar, as many as 261 refugees arrived, who are yet to return,” the official added.

The fresh spate of violence comes amid the junta’s push to hold elections in the neighbouring country after it toppled the government four years ago.

In the last two months, the junta has outlined plans for an election later this year and released the results of a census in December, which was conducted with the intention of creating voter lists, Reuters reported.

However, critics oppose the proposed election, a date for which is yet to be determined, because voting is set to take place in only half the country. Only parties approved by the military would also be allowed to contest.

