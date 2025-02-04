A group of Bharatiya Janata Party MPs on Monday submitted a breach of privilege notice in the Rajya Sabha against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her “derogatory and slanderous” statements about President Droupadi Murmu, ANI reported.

Following Murmu’s customary address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget session on Friday, Gandhi told reporters: “Poor lady, the president was getting very tired by the end [of the speech]. She could hardly speak, poor thing.”

The Rashtrapati Bhavan and the BJP criticised the Rajya Sabha MP’s remarks,, The Indian Express reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress’ “royal family” had allegedly insulted tribal communities and the poor, while the President’s Office said that the comments were in “poor taste, unfortunate and entirely avoidable”.

On Monday, BJP legislators, led by former Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, met Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted the breach of parliamentary privilege, ethics and propriety notice, PTI reported. The MPs sought disciplinary action against Gandhi.

In the notice, the legislators claimed that the remarks were “a clear manifestation of elitist and anti-tribal mindset of Smt. Gandhi who is yet to understand the struggle and sensitivity of a tribal poor”.

The notice said that her “unparliamentary, derogatory and demeaning remarks” warranted serious consideration and disciplinary action.

“It is with deep concern that we highlight this statement, which appears to demean the stature and dignity of the President of India, the highest constitutional authority of our nation,” the MPs said.

The remarks not only undermined the dignity of the office but also violated the sanctity of parliamentary procedures and conventions, they added.

They also said that Gandhi’s statement was “inconsistent with the established Rules of Conduct and Parliamentary Ethics and Etiquettes, which mandate members to uphold the dignity of constitutional offices and refrain from making disparaging remarks”.

Complaint filed in Bihar court

A complaint was also filed against Gandhi at a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district for her remarks about Murmu, PTI reported on Monday.

A Muzaffarpur-based lawyer named Sudhir Ojha filed the complaint on February 1 and sought the registration of a first information report against the Congress leader for allegedly disrespecting the highest constitutional authority in the country.

The court has listed the matter on February 10.