The Maharashtra government on Monday issued a notification mandating the use of Marathi for all official communication in government offices and semi-government establishments, PTI reported.

The notification, issued by the state planning department, said that government employees who do not follow the directive would face disciplinary action, India Today reported. Complaints about non-compliance could be filed with the office or department heads for necessary action, it added.

The mandate would apply to all forms of communications, official signage and documentation in the state, as per the notification.

“All officials must use Marathi language while interacting with visitors, except for visitors from outside India and non-Marathi speaking states,” India Today quoted the notification as saying.

It added that all government offices, municipal bodies, state corporations and public institutions must display text in the Marathi Devanagari script with Roman lettering on computer keypads and printers, PTI reported.

New businesses should also register their names in Marathi without a translation in English, said the notification.

“All advertisements, tenders, notices, etc. given in Marathi newspapers by Maharashtra government approved companies, boards, corporations, semi-government organisations, local self-government bodies, etc. shall be given in Marathi language only,” The Hindu quoted the notification as saying.

Last year, the state Cabinet approved the Marathi Language Policy, which recommended the use of the language in all public affairs to ensure its preservation, conservation, promotion, dissemination and development, the newspaper reported.