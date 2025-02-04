The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered a first information report against Chief Minister Atishi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct and obstructing public servants on duty, reported PTI.

The Model Code of Conduct has been in force in the capital since January 7, ahead of Assembly elections. Delhi goes to the polls on Wednesday and the votes will be counted on Saturday.

Atishi, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Kalkaji, was found with 50-70 supporters and 10 vehicles at Fateh Singh Marg in the capital, in violation of the poll code, the police said in a post on X.

The code is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission that political parties, candidates and governments must follow during an election. It sets guardrails for speeches, campaigning, meetings, processions, election manifestos and other aspects of the polls.

Atishi responded to the case by alleging bias on the poll panel’s part and making allegations against the son of Ramesh Bidhuri, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Kalkaji.

“The Election Commission is also amazing,” she said. “Ramesh Bidhuriji’s family members are openly violating the code of conduct. No action is being taken against them. I filed a complaint and called the police and [the Election Commission], and they filed a case against me!”

“How much will you ruin the electoral process?” Atishi asked Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Atishi accused Bidhuri’s son, Manish Bidhuri, of violating the 48-hour period of pre-election silence by campaigning with three to four others in the Tughlakabad area, reported the Hindustan Times.

The Delhi Police registered a case against Manish Bidhuri based on her complaint, ANI reported.

The Election Commission on Tuesday dismissed allegations of bias, saying it had noted “repeated deliberate pressure tactics to malign” it. The poll panel said it would not be influenced by “such insinuations”.