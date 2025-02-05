The Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday alleged voting irregularities in parts of Delhi, including Seelampur and Chirag Dilli, PTI reported.

In Seelampur, BJP candidate Anil Gaur claimed that 300-400 voters had been brought in from Loni in Uttar Pradesh by the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress to cast proxy votes by donning masks and burqas, ANI reported. However, the police denied any instances of fake voting.

Security was increased in the area after BJP supporters began protesting outside a polling station.

A resident, Safdar Ali, dismissed Gaur’s allegations.

“We asked him [Anil Gaur] how was it possible when there are several layers of checking,” Ali told PTI. “The officials are checking the voter ID cards of everyone and allowing only valid voters inside the booth.”

VIDEO | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Uproar outside a polling booth in Seelampur as BJP alleges fake voting. Police jostle to maintain peace. #DelhiElections2025 #DelhiElectionsWithPTI pic.twitter.com/ldxATD8N4k — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, contesting from Greater Kailash, accused the Delhi Police of blocking voters in Chirag Dilli by putting up barricades. “Police manufacturing [a] jam to demotivate people to vote,” he alleged in a post on X.

Delhi Police @CPDelhi has intentionally put barricades around her polling station and not allowing people. Police manufacturing traffic Jam to demotivate people to vote.



It was never done in the past. Only being done at strongholds of @AamAadmiParty https://t.co/LnlZa2vfRL — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) February 5, 2025

Polling for the Delhi Assembly elections began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. A total of 699 candidates are in the fray, with votes to be counted on Saturday.

The Election Commission has deployed 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 Home Guards to ensure peaceful polling, ANI reported. About 3,000 polling booths have been marked as sensitive and given special security measures, including drone surveillance.

The national capital is witnessing a three-way contest between the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against the BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Chief Minister Atishi is fighting against BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and the Congress’ Alka Lamba in Kalkaji.

