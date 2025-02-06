The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the police to ensure the safety of Discovery India employees after they allegedly received threats in connection with the release of the documentary series Cult of Fear: Asaram Bapu, reported Bar and Bench.

Discovery Communication India told the Supreme Court that its employees were being threatened by groups claiming to be “supporters/fans/followers/devotees” of spiritual leader Asumal Harpalani, better known as Asaram Bapu, after the series was released on its streaming platform Discovery+.

The company added that a group of around 10 to 15 persons had gathered outside its Mumbai office on January 30.

“The police have done nothing, we went home, and asked employees not to come to work,” the petitioner’s lawyer was quoted as saying by Live Law. “We also got a letter now threatening us with a mass agitation.”

The documentary series “sheds light on the life of Asaram Bapu, a self-proclaimed spiritual leader currently serving a life sentence for crimes including rape and murder since 2018”, the petition states, according to Bar and Bench. “It presents factual insights based on public records, witness testimonials and judicial records.”

The 86-year-old, currently out on interim medical bail until March 31 in two rape cases, has been in custody since August 31, 2013. He faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act.

In January 2023, a Gandhinagar Sessions Court sentenced Harpalani to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping a 16-year-old girl at his Motera ashram between 2001 and 2006. He was convicted under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, unnatural offences, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and molestation.

Before his conviction, Harpalani was a prominent religious leader who built a multi-crore business empire selling spiritual literature and products. He founded his first ashram in the 1970s along the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad.

In August 2024, the Gujarat High Court rejected his plea to suspend his life sentence.