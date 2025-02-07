Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College, along with two schools in the national capital and Noida, received bomb threats on Friday, reported the Hindustan Times.

Bomb and dog squads were deployed at the college, as well as Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 and Shiv Nadar School in Noida. The campuses were evacuated as per standard protocol.

The Delhi Police stated that St Stephen’s College received the threat email at 7.42 am.

The schools also received the threat in the morning. Parents were told not to send their children to the schools and those already travelling on buses were sent back home.

“We are closing the campus down for the day to conduct a complete sweep to ensure safety of all,” read the email sent to the parents of Shiv Nadar School.

Regarding the threat to Shiv Nadar School, Ram Badan Singh, the deputy commissioner of police in Noida, said it could have been sent by a student, reported India Today.

“We have checked thoroughly, nothing was found,” said Singh. “Exams are going on, and hence, I think it was done by any student.”

He added that the threat email was written in a “South Indian language” but did not specify which one.

This came a day after a 15-year-old Class 9 student was arrested for sending fake bomb threats to four schools in Noida. The student was presented before the juvenile court.

On December 13, six schools in Delhi received bomb threats through email. The senders had demanded $30,000, or over Rs 25.4 lakh, in ransom.