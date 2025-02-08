The Bharatiya Janata Party took an early lead in Uttar Pradesh’s Milkipur seat and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the Erode East constituency as the counting of votes for the Assembly bye-elections began on Saturday morning.

In Milkipur, BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan was leading against the Samajwadi Party’s Ajit Prasad by a margin of 31,093, as per Election Commission data at 11.45 am.

The bye-election for the seat was necessitated after the Samajwadi Party’s Awadhesh Prasad resigned as the MLA after being elected to the Lok Sabha in June.

In the Erode East constituency, Chandhirakumar VC of the state’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had a lead of 18,652 votes against Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate MK Seethalakshmi.

The bye-poll in Erode East took place because of the death of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan on December 14. The election was boycotted by the state’s Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Polling for the two seats took place on the same day as the Delhi Assembly election on February 5.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.

Also follow Scroll’s coverage of the 2025 Delhi Assembly election result here