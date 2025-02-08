Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was on Saturday trailing against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Parvesh Verma by a narrow margin in the Delhi Assembly election after eight rounds of counting.

At 11.35 am, Kejriwal was trailing his BJP rival by 430 votes from his traditional seat of New Delhi. The former Delhi chief minister had secured 16,473 votes, while Verma had bagged 16,903 votes. Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit was in third place with 2,812 votes.

Kejriwal has held the New Delhi Assembly constituency since 2013.

Kejriwal resigned as the Delhi chief minister on September 17, a week after he was released on bail in the Delhi liquor policy case. He had been arrested in March ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi then replaced Kejriwal as the chief minister. The AAP chief said that he will return to the post only after voters have expressed their support for him in the Assembly polls.

Early trends, however, indicate that the Aam Aadmi Party was trailing the BJP in Delhi. The BJP is ahead in 45 seats, while the Kejriwal-led party is ahead in 25 places, as per figures at 11.35 am.

The halfway mark for the 70-member Delhi Assembly in 36 seats.

