Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia was trailing by a slim margin against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday.

Marwah was leading against Sisodia by 636 votes after eight rounds of counting, data from the Election Commission showed at 12.25 pm.

While the BJP candidate had won 30,665 votes as of 12.25 pm, Sisodia had secured 30,029 votes. The Congress’ Farhad Suri was trailing Sisodia by 24,114 votes.

Sisodia had held the Patparganj Assembly constituency since 2013, but the party shifted him to Jangpura this time.

Sisodia was the deputy chief minister from February 2015 to February 2023, when he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the same case a month later.

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in August.

The BJP was leading the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital. As of 11.20 am, the Hindutva party was ahead in 42 seats and the AAP was leading in 28 constituencies.

The halfway mark for the 70-member Delhi Assembly in 36 seats.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.