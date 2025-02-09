Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Sunday resigned as the Delhi chief minister, a day after her party lost the Assembly election to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Atishi submitted her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who asked her to continue in her position till the new government is formed.

The Aam Aadmi Party won 22 seats in the Delhi Assembly election held on February 5. The BJP won the polls, winning 48 constituencies.

Hon’ble Lt Governor, Shri VK Saxena today recieved the resignation of Hon’ble CM, Ms Atishi. He asked her to continue in her position till the formation of the new government. pic.twitter.com/tHHBCMKL3E — Raj Niwas Delhi 🇮🇳 (@RajNiwasDelhi) February 9, 2025

While top Aam Aadmi Party leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain and Saurabh Bharadwaj lost their seats, Atishi successfully retained her Kalkaji seat , defeating the BJP’s Ramesh Biduri.

“I have won my seat, but this is not a time for victory – this is the time to fight,” Atishi told mediapersons. “The battle against BJP’s authoritarianism will continue.”