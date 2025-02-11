The Assam Police on Monday filed a first information report against content creators Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Samay Raina and Jaspreet Singh for allegedly “engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion” on a comedy talent show.

“Investigation is currently underway,” said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This came hours after the National Human Rights Commission wrote to streaming platform YouTube seeking the removal of a video containing “vulgar and explicit” remarks made by Allahbadia during an episode of the show India’s Got Latent, hosted by Raina, a comedian.

The episode was released on Sunday. Allahbadia, Mukhija and Singh participated in the show as guest judges.

In the episode, Allahbadia , known for his podcast and YouTube channel BeerBiceps, asked a contestant an explicit question relating to their parents. This was in line with the show’s pattern of provocative humour from judges and participants.

After the show was released, Nikhil Ruparel , a member of the National Students’ Union of India, had also approached the Bandra Magistrate Court seeking criminal action against the content creators for the “deeply offensive, obscene” statements, reported Bar and Bench.

The National Students’ Union of India is the student wing of the Congress.

“The repeated exposure to such language can normalise disrespectful behaviour, erode mutual respect, and desensitize young individuals to the consequences of their words, fostering an environment of hostility and aggression,” claimed Ruparel in his complaint.

Earlier in the day, a complaint was also filed with the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women against the content creators. Following this, the Mumbai Police arrived at the studio where the show was shot.

Allahbadia had apologised for his remarks and claimed that he had a lapse in judgement.

“My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny,” the podcaster said in a video message on social media. “Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry…The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect.”

Responding to a question about the show, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that while everybody has freedom of speech, “our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others”.

“In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them,” Fadnavis added.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said she will raise the matter with a Parliamentary Standing Committee “for the kind of vulgar, blasphemous content that is passed off as comedy”.