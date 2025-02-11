The Delhi Police on Monday filed a case against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly blocking a police team that was trying to arrest a man in an attempt to murder case, The Indian Express reported.

A Crime Branch team headed by Inspector Sunil Kalkhande had taken the man, Shavez Khan, in custody on Monday and was in the process of arresting him, when Khan and his supporters allegedly blocked them.

“The MLA and his supporters were present at the site and obstructed the process of the arrest, claiming that Shavez was not a criminal,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar said. “This led to Shavez fleeing. He has been absconding since.”

Amanatullah Khan has been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita about obstructing a public servant, using criminal force against a public servant and voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from doing their duty.

The case against Shavez Khan was filed in January 2018, the Hindustan Times reported. He and his associates were accused of having assaulted three persons because of personal enmity, leaving one of them severely injured.

Shavez had been arrested in the case, but was later released on bail. However, he allegedly began skipping court dates and police summons, due to which the police tried to arrest him again.

In the recently-concluded Delhi Assembly election, Amanatullah Khan emerged victorious from the Okhla constituency, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Manish Chaudhary by 23,639 votes.