The Prayagraj district administration has banned all vehicles from the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage area on February 11 and 12.

Vehicles have been banned in the pilgrimage area from 4 am on Tuesday. The Prayagraj city will also become a no-vehicle zone from 5 pm on Tuesday.

The restrictions have been imposed on account of the occasion of Maghi Purnima on February 12. The day marks the end of the Kalpvas period, during which devotees observe a month-long period of austerity and spiritual contemplation near the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers.

The curbs on vehicular movement will end after the holy bath on February 12.

The Uttar Pradesh government estimates that over 10 lakh devotees have undertaken the month-long period of austerity at the Maha Kumbh Mela this year, The Hindu reported.

On Sunday, ahead of Maghi Purnima, thousands of pilgrims travelling to the Mela via Madhya Pradesh found themselves stuck in traffic jams ‘stretching up to 300 kilometres” on interstate highways.

Police officials in Madhya Pradesh had urged devotees to turn back from the state’s Katni district, located more than 300 km away from Prayagraj, to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

PIL seeks action against those responsible for stampede

A public interest litigation has been filed before the Allahabad High Court seeking legal action against officials and authorities responsible for a stampede at the Maha Kumbh on January 29, Live Law reported

The petition, filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari, also urged the court to issue directions seeking a status report from the state government and an official number of casualties. He has also called for directions to enhance safety measures for pilgrims.

The petitioner approached the High Court days after the Supreme Court refused to admit his plea contending he must approach the right authority.

The stampede broke out between 1 am and 2 am on January 29 as a large number of pilgrims arrived to take a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, another spiritually significant day in the Hindu calendar. The state government has said that at least 30 persons were killed and 60 others were injured, although some media reports have suggested that the toll could be higher.

The Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will end on February 26.