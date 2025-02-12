The Mumbai Police has filed a case against its personnel and senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for carrying out demolitions at Jai Bhim Nagar in the Powai area during monsoon without clearances, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

Those booked include Senior Inspector Jitendra Sonawane and a real estate developer, The Times of India reported.

The action came four months after the police informed the Bombay High Court that it would register a first information report against the officials.

The High Court had ordered the filing of the FIR after a Special Investigation Team of the Mumbai Police stated in September that the demolition drive in June had been conducted without a specific order.

The FIR was filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, including by dangerous weapons or means, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, according to The Indian Express.

On June 3, the municipal corporation put up a banner notice ordering the residents of Jai Bhim Nagar to vacate their homes within 48 hours. Two days later, they were called to the Powai police station where the senior inspector told them that if they did not vacate their homes, action would be taken against them, a complainant alleged.

On June 6, the civic body bulldozed about 500 allegedly unauthorised structures in the area. The civic body had claimed the demolition was carried out based on directives from the State Human Rights Commission.

However, the residents argued that a 2021 government resolution bars demolition from being carried out between June 1 and September 30, the monsoon season in the city.

The demolition had led to clashes between the residents and the municipal staff. About 35 persons, including 20 police personnel, were injured after stones were allegedly thrown. Nearly 60 persons were arrested on charges of assaulting the police.

A Special Investigative Team of the police was asked to look into the matter after 36 residents of Jai Bhim Nagar approached the High Court demanding an explanation for the demolition.