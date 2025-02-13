Adani Green Energy said on Thursday that it will withdraw from two proposed wind power projects in Sri Lanka, reported ANI.

“Adani Green Energy has conveyed its Board’s decision to respectfully withdraw from further engagement in the RE wind energy project and two transmission projects in Sri Lanka,” the news agency quoted a media statement from the company. “However, we remain committed to Sri Lanka and are open to future collaboration if the Government of Sri Lanka so desires.”

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the company had conveyed the decision to the chairperson of the Sri Lankan investment board in a letter on Wednesday.

“It was learnt that another Cabinet appointed negotiations committee and Project Committee would be constituted to renegotiate the project proposal,” Reuters quoted the Adani Group company as having said.

This was discussed by the Adani Green Energy board and it had decided that “while the company fully respects the sovereign rights of Sri Lanka and its choices, it would respectfully withdraw from the said project”, the firm was quoted as having said.

The development came after the Sri Lankan government said in January that it had started negotiations with the Indian conglomerate to reduce the cost of power from the projects.

During his visit to India in December, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake discussed the Adani projects with Indian officials and said that the tariff quoted by the conglomerate was too high, according to Daily Mirror (Sri Lanka).

On January 24, AFP reported that the Sri Lankan government had revoked a power purchase agreement with the Adani Group following a United States investigation into bribery and fraud allegations against the conglomerate’s chairperson Gautam Adani.

Dissanayake’s administration had launched inquiries into Adani Group projects in Sri Lanka after Adani was indicted in November by a US court over alleged corruption related to solar projects in India.

In May 2024, Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Sri Lankan president at the time, approved an agreement to purchase electricity at $0.0826 per kilowatt-hour from an Adani wind power facility planned in the island’s northwest. However, an unidentified energy ministry official had told AFP that Dissanayake’s Cabinet revoked the deal earlier this month.

“The government has revoked the power purchase agreement, but the project is not cancelled,” AFP quoted the official as saying. “A committee has been appointed to review the entire project.”

AFP cited official documents as confirming that the Cabinet had decided to reassess the construction of the 484-megawatt wind power plant, which is planned for the Mannar and Pooneryn regions. The project is also being challenged in the country’s Supreme Court over environmental concerns.

The Adani Group, however, had said at the time that reports about the wind power projects in Mannar and Pooneryn having been cancelled were false and misleading .

Activists have argued that smaller renewable energy providers offered electricity at nearly two-thirds of the price proposed by the Adani Group.

During the Sri Lankan presidential election campaign in September, Dissanayake had said that if he was elected, he would cancel the Adani Group’s wind power project . The project “threatens our energy sovereignty”, he had said.

In June 2022, an official of the electricity board, deposing before a parliamentary committee, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressured Gotabaya Rajapaksa , the Sri Lankan president at the time, to grant the project to the Adani Group.

Rajapaksa had denied the claim. The official later retracted his remarks, claiming that he made a false statement as he got “ emotional ”.

