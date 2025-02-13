The report of the joint parliamentary committee on the 2024 Waqf Amendment Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday amid an uproar by Opposition MPs, The Hindu reported.

The report was tabled by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni, who is also a member of the committee.

Subsequently, the session was adjourned briefly following the Opposition’s protests against the report, PTI reported.

On January 29, the joint parliamentary committee adopted the revised 2024 Waqf Amendment Bill after a vote, with 15 votes in favour of its draft report and 11 against. Two days earlier, the panel had cleared the bill after accepting proposals from MPs from the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

Amendments proposed by Opposition MPs were rejected.

After proceedings resumed on Thursday, Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, claimed that dissent notes had been deleted from the committee’s report and said that this was “condemnable and anti-democratic”, The Indian Express reported.

The Congress chief urged Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to reject the report and send it back to the committee.

#WATCH | Delhi: In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge says, "... In the JPC report on the Waqf Board, many members have their dissent report... It is not right to remove those notes and bulldoze our views... This is anti-democracy... I condemn any report… pic.twitter.com/e1glZ0AWvr — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

However, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected the allegations made by Kharge about the deletion and alteration of remarks in the report, calling them “false and misleading”.

Rijiju claimed that the Opposition MPs were attempting to mislead the House and added that the report reflected the discussions and the amendments made by the committee, The Indian Express reported.

Dhankhar questioned the behaviour of Opposition MPs during the proceedings and said that they “should learn some basic manners”. As disruptions continued, he asked the Opposition to “keep it shut”.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also claimed that Opposition MPs were misleading the House and criticised their alleged attempts to derail the proceedings and create confusion, The Indian Express reported.

#WATCH | Delhi: In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "... I have checked the concerns raised by the Opposition. There is no deletion or removal from the report. Everything is on the floor of the House. On what basis can such an issue be raised? The members of the… pic.twitter.com/Qus4tg9PoT — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

A waqf is a property given for a religious, educational or charitable cause by Muslims. In India, waqfs are governed under the Waqf Act. Each state has a waqf board led by a legal entity, which is empowered to acquire, hold and transfer property. The Act was last amended in 2013.

The new amendment bill has been opposed by leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc and Muslim groups, including the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, who claim that it violates the right to freedom of religion and the freedom to manage religious affairs.

The 44 amendments in the bill, which were tabled in Parliament in August, propose to curb the authority of waqf boards and allow greater government control over them. They would also allow non-Muslims to become board members, restrict property donations and alter the function of waqf tribunals.

The draft legislation was referred to the joint parliamentary committee on August 8 after objections from the Opposition.

Also read: In garb of ‘amendments’, waqf bill intends to undo one of India’s oldest Muslim institutions