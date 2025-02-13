The Punjab Police on Tuesday registered two more first information reports against six travel agents who allegedly sent people illegally to the United States, the Hindustan Times reported. With this, a total of 10 cases have been filed since 104 Indians were deported from the United States.

The first case was filed against Jaskaran Singh, Mahinder Singh, Hardev Kaur and Sujan Singh – all of them residents of the Hoshiarpur district. The second case was filed against two individuals named Happy and Gill.

The accused persons have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Emigration Act, and have been accused of deceiving people with false promises.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that the police were committed to acting against “the chain of fraudulent immigration networks” and ending the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, The Indian Express reported.

Yadav urged citizens to come forward with information that can help arrest those behind such networks.

“Public cooperation is essential in dismantling these fraudulent networks,” he said. “Awareness among people will help prevent them from falling prey to such fraudulent immigration consultants.”

On February 5, a US military aircraft carrying 104 deported Indian nationals landed at the Amritsar airport. Of those who were deported, 30 were from Punjab.

The deportation was part of a wider crackdown by US President Donald Trump’s administration, which used military aircraft to repatriate undocumented migrants. This was the first military deportation of Indian citizens since Trump returned to office on January 20.

Two days later, the Punjab Police on Friday formed a special investigation team comprising four senior officers to inquire into undocumented migration and human trafficking.