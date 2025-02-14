The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday barred congregational night prayers at Srinagar’s grand mosque on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat for the sixth consecutive year, The Indian Express reported. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who traditionally leads the prayers, was placed under house detention.

The Anjuman Auqaf of the Jamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, said that the police on Thursday afternoon ordered worshippers to leave and closed the gates, informing them that Shab-e-Baraat night prayers would not be allowed.

“It is deeply unfortunate that every time an important religious occasion arrives, people in large numbers who visit the Jama Masjid are left disappointed to find the grand mosque forcibly closed and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq barred from fulfilling his religious responsibilities,” the Anjuman Aufaq said, according to The Indian Express.

The mosque management body said that such repeated restrictions hurt public sentiments and infringe on their religious rights.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the security establishment’s decision to seal the mosque on one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar was very unfortunate.

“This decision betrays a lack in confidence in the people and a lack of confidence in the law and order machinery that calm won’t prevail without extreme measures,” he said. “The people of Srinagar deserved better.”

It is very unfortunate that the security establishment has taken the decision to seal the historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar on one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar - #shabebaraat. This decision betrays a lack in confidence in the people & a lack of confidence in the… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 13, 2025

The Jammu and Kashmir police did not comment on the mosque being sealed. However, the Kashmir Zone Police shared a post on X, in which Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vidhi Kumar Birdi wished people on Shab-e-Baraat.