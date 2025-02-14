YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has approached the Supreme Court against cases filed against him for alleged obscene remarks he made on the comedy talent show India’s Got Latent, Bar and Bench reported on Friday.

Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, sought an urgent listing of the matter saying that there was apprehension of coercive action by the Assam Police, Live Law reported.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna denied the request, saying that oral mentioning of cases was not allowed.

When Chandrachud contended that it was a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution, the chief justice said that he had already given a date for listing the matter.

Article 32 grants citizens the right to approach the Supreme Court to enforce their fundamental rights.

The matter pertains to the remarks made by Allahbadia in one of the episodes of the show that triggered a row.

In an episode of the show released on Sunday, Allahbadia, known for his podcast and YouTube channel BeerBiceps, asked a contestant an explicit question relating to their parents. This was in line with the show’s pattern of provocative humour from judges and participants.

On Tuesday, the episode was taken down by YouTube based on a complaint by the Union government.

The Maharashtra cyber police has registered an FIR against 30 persons who have appeared on the comedy talent show. During the investigation, the cyber department reportedly found that judges and contestants on the show were seen using “vulgar and obscene” language.

The Indore Police on Tuesday said it had also started an investigation into the matter, but no FIR has been registered yet.

This came hours after the Assam Police booked Samay Raina, who hosts the show, and content creators Apoorva Mukhija and Jaspreet Singh, along with Allahbadia, for allegedly “engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion” on the show.

Mukhija, Singh and Allahbadia had appeared on the latest episode as judges.

The National Commission for Women has summoned Allahbadia, Raina and five others in connection with the controversy.

On Monday, Allahbadia apologised for his remarks and claimed that he had a lapse in judgement.

“My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny,” the podcaster said in a video message on social media. “Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry…The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect.”