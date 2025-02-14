The “sudden and unreasonable” imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur was a “deliberate ploy” to push the state further into turmoil, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, an umbrella organisation of six groups representing Meitei interests, claimed on Friday.

“This move raises serious questions about the central government’s true intentions, as it shifts the blame onto the alleged incompetency of its own BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] MLAs rather than addressing the real issues at hand,” the committee said in a press release.

The Centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on Thursday. The Legislative Assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. This came four days after BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister.

“The forced resignation of the Chief Minister in the dead of night, just before a crucial state assembly session, without any proper explanation to the people, is an outright betrayal of democratic principles,” the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity said on Friday.

The committee asked whether this decision was made for the welfare of the residents of the state, or was a “calculated move” to deepen the crisis.

“What shocks the people of Manipur and the entire nation even more is the fact that such a drastic decision was taken without even having an alternative leader in place to ensure a smooth transition of governance,” the press release added.

Singh resigned as chief minister on Sunday amid allegations from Kuki-Zomi-Hmar groups that his response to the ethnic violence in Manipur was partisan and that he had stoked majoritarianism.

The BJP leader stepped down a day before his government was to face a no-confidence motion and floor test in the Assembly. The Opposition Congress described Singh’s resignation as belated and akin to “shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted ”.

Under Singh’s tenure, ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities has left at least 258 dead and displaced more than 59,000 since it began in May 2023.

In its press release, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity also claimed that the imposition of the President’s Rule indicated a “sinister agenda to place Manipur, particularly the Meitei community, under direct military control”.

It added: “This decision conveniently aligns with the longstanding demands of Kuki militants and separatist groups who have been advocating for the imposition of AFSPA [Armed Forces Special Powers Act] and President’s Rule in Manipur.”

The imposition of President’s Rule and Singh’s resignation have been the foremost demands of Kuki-Zomi-Hmar groups.

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act , or AFSPA, gives Army personnel sweeping powers in disturbed areas to search, arrest and open fire if deemed necessary for “the maintenance of public order”.

In November, the Union government reimposed the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in five valley districts in Manipur in response to an escalation in violence.

The Meitei group also alleged that the failure of Manipur BJP MLAs to propose an alternative leader exposed their true intent. “They never entered politics for the welfare of the people but for personal gains,” it alleged.

Instead of allowing the democratic process to function by conducting an internal election among legislators, the BJP MPs have surrendered their responsibilities and become mere pawns in a larger political game, the committee said.

The group demanded an immediate and time-bound process to elect a new leader and restore a popular government at the earliest.

“Failure to do so will make every BJP MLA and leader in Manipur directly accountable to the people for their political irresponsibility and betrayal,” the press release said.