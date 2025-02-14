Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he did not discuss “personal matters”, such as the legal troubles of billionaire Gautam Adani in the United States, during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

At a Washington DC press conference, Modi was asked about Adani’s indictment in New York for allegedly bribing Indian officials to secure solar energy contracts. Modi dismissed the question, saying, “On such personal matters, the leaders of two countries neither meet, nor sit together, nor hold discussions.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Modi of shielding Adani, saying: “If you ask questions within the country, there is silence. If you ask abroad, it is a personal matter!”

Trump, meanwhile, said that India had been “very strong on tariffs” and defended his decision to impose reciprocal trade measures. His comments came hours after he imposed reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including India.

The US president dismissed a question about the involvement of his country’s “deep state” in the political crisis in Bangladesh, which led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year.

Trump also said that his administration had approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, one of the persons accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case, to India.



The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, a Meitei umbrella group, has called the imposition of President’s Rule in the state a “deliberate ploy” to push it further into turmoil. “This move raises serious questions about the Centre’s true intentions,” the group said, alleging that it was shifting blame onto Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs instead of addressing real concerns.

The Centre imposed President’s Rule on Thursday, days after BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The group described his “forced resignation” as a betrayal of democratic principles.

Singh resigned amid allegations that he had stoked majoritarianism during the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zomi-Hmar groups, which has left at least 258 dead since May 2023.

The committee also alleged that President’s Rule was a step towards placing the Meitei community under military control, which aligns with the demands of Kuki militant groups who have been seeking the imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in Manipur.

The Meitei groups demanded an urgent election to restore a popular government in the state.

The Uttarakhand High Court has said that individuals affected by or facing action under the state’s Uniform Civil Code will be heard, if they choose to approach the court. The bench made the remark while hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the 2024 law.

The code, in effect since January 27, governs marriage, divorce, succession and adoption for all residents of the state. It mandates that live-in relationships be registered, with failure to comply being punishable by imprisonment and fines.

Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing a petitioner, argued that the law violates Articles 21 (right to life) and 25 (freedom of religion) of the Constitution and that Uttarakhand lacked the constitutional authority to enact it.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has pushed for a Uniform Civil Code nationwide, primarily targeting Muslim personal law. Legal experts contend that the law in Uttarakhand draws heavily from Hindu personal law and could erase minority community practices.



YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has moved the Supreme Court seeking protection against cases filed for allegedly obscene remarks he made on the comedy show India’s Got Latent. Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, sought urgent listing of the plea, citing fear of coercive action by the Assam Police.

However, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna denied the request, stating that oral mentions were not allowed.

Allahbadia, known for his podcast BeerBiceps, had asked a contestant an explicit question about their parents in a now-deleted episode of the show. This was in line with the show’s theme of provocative humour. The Maharashtra Cyber Police has registered an FIR against 30 individuals associated with the production.

Allahbadia apologised after a public outcry over his remarks, which he said were the result of a “lapse in judgment”. Read on.