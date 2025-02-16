The Islamic State of Iraq and Levant could not carry out large-scale attacks in India but has attempted to incite lone-actor attacks, a United Nations report has said, reported PTI on Sunday.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Levant is a terrorist group that aims to establish a caliphate in West Asia. It is also known as the Islamic State and Da’esh.

“ISIL [Da’esh] was unable to mount large-scale attacks in India,” read the 35th report of the United Nations’ Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team. “However, its handlers tried to incite lone-actor attacks through India-based supporters. The pro-ISIL [Da’esh] Al-Jauhar Media continued to spread anti-India propaganda through its publication Serat ul-Haq.”

The report concludes that the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, Al-Qaeda and their affiliates have remained resilient and adaptable despite external counter-terrorism efforts, in large part due to their decentralised structure.

The report noted that over two dozen terrorist groups are active in Afghanistan, with United Nations member states viewing the country’s security threat as a persistent source of instability.

“Despite the loss of territory and attrition among senior and mid-tier leadership figures, the presence of terrorist organisations in Afghanistan posed a serious challenge to the stability of the country, as well as to the security of Central Asian and other neighbouring States,” it read.

The report added that despite efforts from the Taliban, which is currently in power in Afghanistan, to counter the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, the group remains the greatest threat to authorities in Kabul, ethnic and religious minorities, the United Nations, foreigners and international representatives in the country.

Separately, the 20th report of the Secretary-General on Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant warned that the group’s threat remains severe.

“The situation in Afghanistan remains concerning, with Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan continuing to represent a threat not only to the country but also to the region and beyond,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his report. “I continue to call upon all Member States to unite to prevent Afghanistan from again becoming a hotbed of terrorist activities affecting other countries.”