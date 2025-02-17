An earthquake hit Delhi and the National Capital Region on Monday morning.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The earthquake of magnitude four took place at 5.36 am, the National Center for Seismology said. The epicentre was close to the Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in the national capital’s Dhaula Kuan area, an unidentified official told PTI.

The quake was also felt across northern India, resulting in residents running outside for safety.

The quake was shallow with a depth of 10 km , the United States Geological Survey said. Shallow earthquakes tend to be more destructive .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Delhi residents to “stay calm and follow safety precaution, staying alert for possible aftershocks”.

Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2025

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.