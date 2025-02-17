A total of 173 public servants in Maharashtra have not been suspended since 2012 despite being accused in corruption cases, reported PTI on Monday, citing a report by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Released on Saturday, the report showed that 30 Class I, 29 Class II, 106 Class III and 8 Class IV officers were investigated for corruption between January 1, 2012, and January 31 this year.

Class I includes senior management positions in ministries and departments, as well as officers from the Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service. Class II includes mid-level administration, such as sub-divisional officers, block development officers, circle inspectors and officers in State Civil Services. Class III includes supervisory and operative tasks, as well as clerical assistance, while Class IV includes routine duties, and is intended to provide essential manual support.

According to the report, 22 public servants, most of whom are in Class III services, have not been dismissed despite being convicted in corruption cases.

It also stated that Mumbai recorded the highest number of corruption cases at 46, followed by Thane (38), Aurangabad (22), Pune (18), Nashik (16), Nagpur (12), Amravati (11) and Nanded (10).

The education and sports departments have the highest number of pending suspensions at 41, followed by Urban Development-II (Municipal Councils and Corporations) with 36, and police, jail and home guards with 25 cases.