The Maharashtra Police on Monday said it has registered a first information report against “all members who played roles in all episodes” of the comedy talent show India’s Got Latent, ANI reported.

“Authorities had ordered the removal of all videos under investigation and mandated the deactivation of the show’s account until the inquiry concludes,” said Yashasvi Yadav, inspector general of the Maharashtra police’s cyber cell.

A total of 42 persons, including artists, producers and content creators have been summoned in the matter so far, he added.

The FIR comes days after remarks made by YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on one of the episodes of the show triggered a row.

Allahbadia , known for his podcast and YouTube channel BeerBiceps, asked a contestant an explicit question relating to their parents during the episode released on February 9. This was in line with the show’s pattern of provocative humour from judges and participants.

On February 11, the episode was taken down by YouTube based on a complaint by the Union government. Additionally, the Maharashtra Police registered a first information report against 30 persons who had appeared on the comedy talent show as judges or contestants.

Raina subsequently deleted all other episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.

During the investigation, the police reportedly found that judges and contestants on the show were seen using “vulgar and obscene” language.

The Indore Police on February 11 also said that it had started an investigation into the matter, but no FIR had been registered yet. This came hours after the Assam Police booked Samay Raina , who hosts the show, and content creators Apoorva Mukhija and Jaspreet Singh, along with Allahbadia, for allegedly “engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion” on the show.

Mukhija, Singh and Allahbadia had appeared on the latest episode as judges.

On Monday, Yadav said that only Raina, Mukhija and Allahbadia have been named as accused persons in the FIR. Comedian Devesh Dixit and television personality Raghu Ram were among the show’s former guests whose statements have been recorded, he added.

