The Supreme Court on Tuesday protected YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest in the first information reports registered against him in Maharashtra, Assam and Rajasthan for his sexually explicit comments on a comedy talent show, Bar and Bench reported.

The court also ordered that no further cases should be filed against him in connection with his remarks.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, however, directed Allahbadia, known for his podcast and YouTube channel BeerBiceps, not to take part in any new shows till further orders.

The controversy broke out after Allahbadia jokingly asked a contestant an explicit question insinuating incest during an episode of India’s Got Latent that was released on February 9. This was in line with the show’s pattern of provocative humour from judges and participants.

The show is hosted by comedian Samay Raina and Allahbadia participated in one of the episodes as a guest judge.

On February 11, the episode was taken down by YouTube based on a complaint by the Union government. Additionally, the Maharashtra Police registered a first information report against “all members who played roles in all episodes” of the show.

Raina subsequently deleted all other episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.

On Tuesday, even as the Supreme Court granted Allahbadia protection from arrest, it raised concerns about his language and conduct during the show.

“The words you have chosen, parents will feel ashamed,” Bar and Bench quoted the court as saying. “The entire society will be ashamed. These are the levels of depravity you and your henchmen have gone to. Rule of law and system has to be followed. He should be ashamed as to what he has done to his parents.”

During the hearing, Allahbadia’s lawyer highlighted that his client has been receiving death threats over “a 10-second clip”. However, the court continued to question Allahbadia’s choice of words.

“Such behaviour has to be condemned,” the court said. “Just because you are popular you cannot take the society for granted.”

The bench told Allahbadia to cooperate with the investigation and deposit his passport with the Thane Police, Live Law reported.